Injured turtle ‘Sam’ recuperates well in special tank in Tonga

The turtle which has been named ‘Sam’ is recuperating in a special seawater tank at the Fisheries Department in Sopu.

The Department of Environment’s Communications Officer, Iliesa Tora said ‘Sam’ responded quickly and started swimming in the tank.

‘Sam’ will remain in the tank for a few days to get used to fresh seawater before being released.

More than 20 turtles were rescued from the lake after the public expressed concern about the state of the lake.

Photos of dead and sick turtles were shared on social media platforms attracting the attention and action of the environment department.

Water tests have been conducted on water samples collected from the lake and the results are yet to be released.