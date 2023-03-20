 

Inter-Island Ferry MV ‘Otuanga’ofa to return to Tonga soon

09:47, March 20, 2023
Tonga’s inter-island ferry MV ‘Otuanga’ofa in expected to return to the Island Kingdom, this week.

Prime Minister, Hu’akavameiliku confirmed this in a press conference.

The vessel is currently docked in Auckland for maintenance work.

Hu’akavameiliku said he is glad to have all the faults repaired, while it’s still docked there.

New Zealand Maritime is carrying out the final inspections of the ferry before it is released to return to Tonga.

“Inspectors from Tonga had also informed New Zealand Maritime of other pressing issues to address. We hope that it arrives soon, to help transport our people to the outer islands,” he said.

     

