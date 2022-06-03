IOM provides cash assistance to 800 vulnerable households in Tonga

The programme is supported by the National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) and Tonga’s Recovery and Resilience Building Plan and is financed by the United National Central Emergency Recovery Fund (UN-CERF).

The cash assistance programme addresses the urgent needs of 800 families, with each family receiving TOP$489 (USD 220). If two or three nuclear families are living together in one house, each family is treated separately and are eligible to receive the cash assistance individually.

The cash assistance programme has reached families from Tongatapu, the main island of Tonga as well as relocated families from the Ha’apai islands in central Tonga. It was also able to register some families in ‘Eua via phone.

Mobile network Digicel Tonga’s My Cash App was used to make cash transfers. This eliminated the need for physical cash distribution, which dramatically reduces COVID-19 transmission risks. It is also particularly important for hard-to-reach communities such as in ‘Eua, especially during COVID-19 related lockdowns.

“We are happy that we have the means to provide the necessary support via the My Cash App and ensure that the beneficiaries receive their funds in a timely manner,” said Digicel CEO, Anthony Seuseu.

MORDI-Tonga Trust led the registration and cash distribution, with technical advice provided by IOM’s Cash Emergency Specialist, Hail Khalaf, and additional support from IOM Tonga staff. “IOM is proud to work side by side with the MORDI-TT to ensure displaced and vulnerable families caused by the recent volcanic eruption and tsunami event are not being left behind,” said Khalaf.

So far, IOM and MORDI have conducted a rapid beneficiary registration and verification to identify eligible beneficiaries, based on which families meet certain ‘vulnerability’ criteria, such as having young children or a family member with illness or disability, for example.

The registration assessment was carried out by MORDI enumerators and followed COVID-19 safety measures. Once the registration was complete, eligible families received a one-off transfer of TOP$489 via the MyCash app.

Affected communities have expressed their satisfaction with the way the program is being implemented, specifically in understanding the nature of families in Tonga. “We are glad that such an assessment is made that considers our extended family lifestyles as this ensures cash assistance is proportionate to our household size. We are also happy for the efficiency of Digicel’s contactless medium which makes it easier for us given the current restrictions,” said ‘Sione’*, a household beneficiary.

The cash transfer indirectly supports local businesses, where beneficiaries spend their cash. To ensure effectiveness of the cash distribution, IOM carried out a market assessment, including discussions with shop-owners.

IOM and MORDI are also undertaking a Post Distribution Monitoring Assessment to review the experience of households that received cash and improve future efforts in Tonga.

People who have had difficulty using the app or receiving money are advised to contact MORDI for help.