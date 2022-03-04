IOM provides IT equipment to Tonga NEMO to support tracking of displaced people

The IT equipment will be used for data collection and assessment relating to displaced people and disaster events.

The eruption of the Hunga-Tonga volcano and the ensuing tsunami event that occurred in the Kingdom of Tonga on 15 January 2022 displaced many families from their homes and has seriously impacted the lives of all Tongans in recent weeks.

In addition to attracting international headlines, this disaster event has also served as an urgent reminder of the importance of designating safe community evacuation centres and ensuring the safe movement and management of displaced people.

Despite the many challenges faced in recent weeks, including an initial outbreak of Covid-19 and a lack of functioning communications networks, the NEMO is to be commended for its leadership in actively monitoring and supporting displaced people in the wake of the volcanic unrest and tsunami event in Tonga.

IOM, through its Pacific Response to Disaster Displacement (PRDD) regional project operating in Tonga, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Marshall Islands and Fiji, has allocated four laptop computers, 25 tablets, and other assorted IT equipment to NEMO to support their data management capacity and emergency response operations.

PRDD had been supporting the NEMO in the months prior to the volcanic eruption and ensuing tsunami via the work of IOM Tonga, along with other partner agencies such as the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) and the Platform for Disaster Displacement (PDD) with funding support from the European Union (EU).

The IT equipment will be used not only to monitor the status of families and individuals displaced by the volcanic eruption / tsunami but to also collect data on displaced people after future disaster such as cyclones or heavy flooding.

IOM and NEMO’s partnership to date has resulted in the delivery of community vulnerability assessments, technical capacity support to NEMO after the occurrence of disaster events, and data-collection and mapping of community evacuation centres. In coming months, IOM via the PRDD project, will seek to provide NEMO with further capacity-building relating to the Displacement Tracking Matrix processes.

“The IOM is proud to work side by side with the NEMO to ensure the safety and welfare of Tongans displaced by current and future disaster events,” said Pär Liljert, IOM’s Coordinator for the Pacific.

Photo supplied