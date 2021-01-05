IPPF Pacific saddened by passing of Tonga Family Health Association executive director

Paying tribute to Amelia, the Director Programmes and Operations Pacific for the IPPF sub regional office for the Pacific Karen Kill said: “As Executive Director of TFHA, Amelia Hoponoa, fondly known as Tipa, was a passionate, outspoken and tireless advocate for sexual and reproductive health in Tonga. Her commitment to TFHA was unwavering. She was a respected and much loved colleague whose contribution to IPPF's work and impact in the Pacific was profound. She was someone whose focus remained on ensuring that IPPF programmes implemented in the Pacific were responsive and sensitive to the people that it served.”

Hoponoa worked as the HIV Coordinator from March 2007 when TFHA housed the project and was appointed Executive Director of TFHA in October 2012.

“She will be missed by all who worked with her, and we send heartfelt condolences to her family and friends and especially our TFHA family “

Photo supplied IPPF Pacific