Isikeli Ngau Oko is new CEO of Tonga’s Ministry of Education

The former acting CEO was appointed by the Office of the Public Service Commission.

Oko’s career in the Public Service began in January 1986, when he was appointed as an Assistant Graduate Teacher at the Ministry of Education and Training.

He held senior positions in various high schools from 1992 to 2011.

In April 2011, Oko was promoted to the position of Chief Education Officer before being promoted as Deputy CEO for the Learning and Teaching Division- Primary Education in June 2016.

A statement said in October 2021 as Deputy CEO for Learning and Teaching Division (Secondary Education).

He has been the Acting CEO for the Ministry since November 2022.

Oko holds a Master of Public Administration from Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand, Bachelor in Agriculture from the University of the South Pacific in Fiji and a Diploma of Teaching from the Auckland College of Education in New Zealand.