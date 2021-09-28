Israel’s Ambassador presents credentials to Tonga's King Tupou VI

During the ceremony, Ambassador Yaakoby highlighted the strong bond shared between the State of Israel and the Kingdom of Tonga and reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to the Pacific.

The Ambassador invited the King Tupou VI to visit Israel when travel allows.

He also stated that he looks forward to visiting the Kingdom of Tonga in the future.

King Tupou VI expressed his gratitude for Israel’s support to Tonga, including Israel’s expertise in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the recently donated HOMEBIOGAS systems.

The King also reiterated Tonga’s support of Israel at the UN.

Israel is accredited to Tonga from its embassy in Wellington, New Zealand.

The State of Israel and the Kingdom of Tonga officially established their diplomatic relations in 1977, seven years after the Tongan independence.

Photo Twitter/Israel in NZ Caption: Israel’s Ambassador Ran Yaakoby presents his credentials to King Tupou VI via a Zoom call.