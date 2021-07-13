Jailed Tongan Cabinet Minister resigns

Prime Minister Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa told Parliament Monday that Lavulavu had resigned according to a Kaniva News report.

However, the Speaker, Lord Fakafanua, said he has not yet received any formal letter of resignation.

Parliament was awaiting a response from the government Monday to confirm queries from MPs and the media about Lavulavu’s pay and entitlements.

The Speaker said they relied on information from the Minister of Finance this (Monday) morning telling the House he had used his power under the Finance Acts and ordered her CEO to stop Lavulavu’s payment.

The details of the block on her pay and what entitlements she will still receive have not been made public.

“The answer from the government says the minister has resigned from Cabinet,” Lord Fakafanua told the House.

He said he was told a letter of resignation had been handed to Privy Council.

Lord Fakafanua said the House could only act after receiving written documents.

Lavulavu’s status as a former MP and Cabinet Minister would be confirmed when letters of resignation arrived at the Chief Clerk’s office, Lord Fakafanua said.

Lavulavu, and her husband, 'Etuate, are serving jail terms after losing a bid for bail in a high profile corruption case.

The Lavulavus were convicted of fraud for falsifying the number of students enrolled in their privately run 'Unuaki 'o Tonga Royal Institute, when applying for vocational education training grants and then pocketing the state money the school was sent, RNZ Pacific reports.

They had sought bail ahead of an appeal next March.

But this was denied by the Lord Chief Justice Michael Whitten, who said in his ruling he doubted their prospects for success on appeal.

