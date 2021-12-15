Japan donates AstraZeneca vaccines to Tonga

Health authorities received the vaccines yesterday.

The extra doses will support Tonga’s Covid-19 vaccine roll-out programme, with the Ministry of Health aiming to inoculate 70% of the total population before repatriation from high risk countries can begin.

Japanese Ambassador, Kensaku Munenaga said, “I hope today’s vaccines could help accelerate the on-going inoculation and that we could make the Kingdom well prepared before it [Covid-19] comes.”

The vaccines have been supplied through the COVAX facility