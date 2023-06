The new transports and essential medical equipment were handed over by Japan’s Ambassador, Kensaku Munenaga to the Minister of Health, Dr Saia Piukala.

The equipment included 13 medical waste containers, six electrocardiograms, three ICU beds, eight stretchers, 10 wheel chairs, 20 IV stands, eight syringe pumps, and two brand new ambulances.

The medical equipment is the third and final batch of a USD1.5 million made under Japan’s Non-Project Grant Assistance.