Japan donates new tanker to the Tonga Fire and Emergency Services

The water tanker which has a capacity to carry 7000 litres of water was donated through a grant of USD$63,417 provided through Japan's ongoing Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects.

Japan’s Ambassador to Tonga, Kensaku Munenaga said, "In the aftermath of natural disasters, such as cyclones, this water tanker will also quickly deliver essential water sources to vulnerable people," he said.

The large tank on the truck was donated by one of Japan’s cities, Isehara, while the truck itself was donated by Kansai Airports.

Tonga Prime Minister. Dr Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa said, “Perhaps one of our most limiting constraints is the lack of a constant water source throughout Tonga. Where a water source is not available, we rely heavily on our fire appliances, particularly our tankers to carry water to a fire scene."

The PM said there was a long term plan to address the lack of water but the urgent need for fire appliances still remains.