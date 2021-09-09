Japan donates waste management vehicles to Tonga

The new vehicles will be used by the Waste Management Ltd to collect garbage more efficiently in all villages from Lifuka to Foa.

Japan’s Ambassador Munenaga Kensaku handed over the vehicles to Waste Authority Ltd CEO, Malakai Lomu Sika and Board Chair, Lord Lasike.

The vehicles was funded with a grant of USD$85,000 through Japan's Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects.

They include a compactor truck and two flat-bed trucks.

The vehicles were donated by Kochi-City, Noda-City and Yoshikawa-City through a Society for the Promotion of Japanese Diplomacy, which played an important role in the procurement, maintenance and transportation of all three vehicles.