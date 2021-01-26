Japan to fund two projects in Tonga

The governments of Japan and Tonga signed a grant contract that will facilitate the projects.

Japan’s Ambassador to Tonga, Kensaku Munenaga said, “Today’s two projects will enable the relevant services to reach the communities more effectively and through such efforts and activities, you can achieve your vital social roles and missions of public services.”

“I strongly hope that these projects will play a great role in constructing stronger and more resilient societies for the future and that our friendship will continue to be enriched by our cooperation,” stated Ambassador Munenaga.

Tonga’s Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner, Viliami Tu’ihalamaka thanked the Government of Japan for the generous assistance towards the common goal of a safer and secure society for Tonga.

He said each project was significant, and has top priority on the agenda.

The signing ceremony was held Friday in Nuku’alofa.