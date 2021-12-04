Japan provides five new vehicles to Tonga’s Ministry of Health

The vehicles were handed over by the Japanese Ambassador Kensaku Munenaga to the Minister of Health Dr 'Amelia Tu'ipulotu.

Ambassador Munenaga said, “Even if vaccines are available, we cannot fully utilize them without an appropriate supply system. Vaccines, especially those for COVID-19, require swift distributions and more importantly, a very sensitive temperature control. Therefore, its supply system is called a Cold Chain.”

The vehicles will support vaccination programs in Tonga, especially outer islands, she said.

The project is funded under Japan’s Emergency Grant Aid of USD$41 million for 25 countries in Improving Cold Chain in Southeast Southwest Asia and Pacific Island countries that suffer from the impact of COVID-19.