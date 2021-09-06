Japan provides grant for Tonga’s new tugboat

The Ambassador of Japan to Tonga, Kensaku Munenaga, and Prime Minister Rev Dr. Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa, signed and exchanged notes for the assistance in Nuku’alofa on Friday.

Tonga’s Ministry of Public Enterprises and Ports Authority Tonga will be responsible for the tugboat.

Ambassador Munenaga said, “Maritime transportation is vital for an islands country like Tonga and Japan, and it is necessary for Tonga to enhance its maritime transportation capability for furthering economic prosperity in the Kingdom.”

“Japan’s most important vision for this Region is the “Free and Open Indo-Pacific”, and we are pursuing stability and prosperity for the International Community based on the dynamics of combining two continents and two oceans. One of the three pillars of this vision is to help developing countries pursue economic prosperity through high-quality Japanese infrastructure, and today’s NPGA is in line with it,” he said.

“Japan recognizes the gravity and the urgent need for a new tugboat for a safer, reliable and continuous tugboat service and we are grateful for your continued valuable assistance throughout the years,” said Prime Minister Tu’i’onetoa.

