Japan to send SDF personnel to aid Tonga

The ministry plans to study ways to transport emergency relief supplies by using SDF ships and aircraft.

State Minister of Defense Oniki Makoto said the ministry and the SDF will take thorough measures for the afflicted people in Tonga.

In an online briefing on Wednesday, Fiji-based UN coordinator for relief operations Jonathan Veitch said removing ash from the airport runway on Tonga's main island has proved more difficult than first thought, preventing aircraft from delivering relief supplies.

The official said it will take several days for ships to arrive from New Zealand and other countries. He stressed that it was urgent to make the airport operational to swiftly provide drinking water and other supplies.

The Tongan government announced on Tuesday night that the disaster has so far left three people dead and many others injured, with houses collapsed on the islands.