Japanese Ambassador pays courtesy visit to Vava’u tourism sites

The ambassador who was accompanied by his wife was greeted at the Ministry of Tourism Office at Neiafu, Vava’u by the CEO, Sione Finau Moala-Mafi and Vava’u Office OIC, Sandy Tu’ipulotu.

There was also a visit to Japanese-funded projects, a meeting with Japanese residents and a courtesy call on the Governor of Vava’u, Lord Fakatulolo.

Diplomatic relations between Japan and Tonga were established 50 years ago.

The Government of Japan said it recognizes Tonga’s efforts to preserve its cultural heritage and has partnered and collaborated with the Ministry’s Culture & Heritage Division for many years.

Japanese Arts & Culture groups have performed in Tonga in the past.

Japan has also sponsored cultural exchange/leadership programs and funded the Tonga National Centre where the National Museum was initially located.