Japan's commitment to Tongan fisheries sector

Japanese Ambassador Kensaku Munenaga and Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni signed a contract last week.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai Disaster Recovery and Resilience Building Plan 2022-2025, announced by the Prime Minister on March 8, stated that the fisheries industry is suffering from considerable damages by the tsunami.

Sovaleni said many fishing boats were destroyed and lost in the January volcanic eruption and tsunami, as was relating equipment and facilities, costing millions.

The Prime Minister expressed Tonga's gratitude for Japan's assistance.

He says fish and fisheries are crucial to Tonga for food, transport, economic development and culture.

In March 30 fishing boats, eight tractors and essential food was gifted to Tonga by prominent New Zealand businessman Graeme Hart.

Hart sourced vessels that have already been built to send to communities severely impacted by the volcanic eruption and tsunami immediately with others being constructed in Fiji.

In Japan, about 30 fishing vessels were damaged by high tides from the undersea volcanic eruption.