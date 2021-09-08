Joint Tonga and Australia navy operation ensures rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Ha’apai

The High Commission said the ministry requested the assistance of HMAF’s two Guardian Class Patrol Boats VOEA Ngahau Koula and VOEA Ngahau Siliva, which were gifted to HMAF through the Australian Defence Pacific Maritime Security Program in 2019 and 2020.

This is the first time the two Guardian Class Patrol Boats have operated and trained together since their commissioning.

Small teams of doctors and nurses from MOH were safely transported to all inhabited islands throughout the Ha’apai Group.

While they were ashore, the Tonga Royal Navy conducted their annual Fleet Concentration Period. Lieutenant Commander Makaila Lasalo, Royal Australian Navy - Maritime Surveillance Advisor (MSA) and Chief Petty Officer Garry Danaher - Technical Advisor embarked on the patrol boats to provide operational guidance and technical support.

The High Commission said Australia looks forward to supporting Tonga in the roll out of COVID-19 vaccinations to the remaining remote island communities of Tonga.

Photo supplied Australia HC