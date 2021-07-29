 

King and Queen of Tonga receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

BY: Loop Pacific
11:37, July 29, 2021
Their Majesties, King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau’u received their second dose of the Oxford Astra-Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine, at the Royal Palace, Nuku’alofa on 24 July, 2021.

The Royal Physician, Dr. Sione Latu and Sr. Seilini Soakai visited the royal residence and administered the doses according to protocol.

The Minister and Ministry of Health humbly express their sincere appreciation for the support from Their Majesties, a great achievement for the vaccination team as the Ministry continues to reach out to the rest of Tonga who are yet to receive their doses.

So far, 18,712 people have received their second dose of the COVID -19 vaccine.

This represents 65 per cent of the 28,841 people who have received their first dose.

The roll out for the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine ends on 31 August.

 

Queen Nanasipau'u receives her second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine 

     

