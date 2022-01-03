King pays tribute to former Deputy PM Lord Ma‘afu as his body is laid to rest

The ceremony was attended by about 100 mourners including Queen Nanasipau’u Tuku’aho, Princess Pilolevu Tuita and was broadcast live. Lord Ma’afu died on Dec 12, aged 66.

Kaniva News reports the former Minister of His Majesty’s Armed Forces was honoured at his Tokomololo estate’s cemetery in a service that was steeped in military and royal tradition.

The funeral reflected his military and royal ties as “a professional soldier, serving for more than 20 years and rising to the rank of colonel” and the head of the leading noble Havea clan. He was a cousin of Queen Nanasipau’u.

A royal procession was led this morning by Prince Ata from Vaiola mortuary where Lord Ma’afu’s body was being laid after arriving from New Zealand last week, to Tokomololo.

Coronavirus restrictions meant that instead of laying himself at his own home he was taken to the mortuary and mourners as well as cultural funeral practices and presentations were performed and presented at various places including his estates and church.

He was described as “the people’s chief who truly loved his people”.

Ma’afu was not well before he died and had gone to New Zealand to get treatment.

Photo file RNZ Caption: Lord Ma'afu