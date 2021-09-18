King Tupou VI: Tonga faces many challenges in election year

The King pointed out that in this election year, Tonga faced many challenges, including illicit drugs, the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

King Tupou VI made the comments in his address to close the 2021 session of Parliament on Thursday.

His speech was read by Lord Ve'ehala, accompanied by the Nobles Fohe and Niukapu.

Prime on the list of challenges is the impact of illegal drugs, which the King stated had “caused frustration and anger among our youth, on whom we rely on to develop the country”.

COVID-19, which had not arrived in Tonga, was another major concern. “It is very important for us to prepare and be ready,” he said.

Tonga is one of the few countries in the world that has not been invaded by COVID-19, and a national vaccination program is currently in progress.

The King mentioned security of our food supply in a time of climate change and border closure.

King Tupou VI stressed the importance for the House to make sure that the government of the day, used the tax-payers’ money wisely.

He pointed out that with some government ministries, like the Ministry for Public Enterprises, their report of how they spent the government’s money was incomplete.

There was a responsibility of the House, for the people and for the Law, and the Tongan Constitution. He said even though Bills were passed during this year’s parliamentary proceedings, but there was a need for further improvement.

“The representatives of the People and the Nobles, you have a responsibility to the People and to the Nobles who elected you to the House, and to the Law and the Tongan Constitution, that you have taken an oath to abide by and to work accordingly,” he said.

“All the best for sensible voting in the coming November election.”

This was the last meeting of Tongan Parliament before the General Election on 18 November 2021.

Photo file