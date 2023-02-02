Kingdom joins economic initiative

The Australian state-funded economic initiative states its mission is to boost local employment and income opportunities.

Tonga's Minister for Trade Viliami Latu signed the agreement with Australia's High Commissioner to Tonga, Rachael Moore, on Wednesday in Nuku'alofa.

The respective countries said that over $US2 million in investment would be channelled to the Kingdom over the next four years.

Implemented in 2011, Australia's Market Development Facility is active in Sri Lanka, Timor Leste, PNG, Fiji, Samoa and Vanuatu.