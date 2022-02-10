Lack of forklifts in Tonga slowing down aid delivery

But delivery in the Kingdom has been slowed down by a lack of forklifts following the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai eruption, tsunami and now Covid-19.

Christchurch Tongan Community Secretary Sami Paeahelotu is backing calls for community donations of forklifts to send to Tongatapu:

"It will be a great thing that for all people in Aotearoa to come together, but I think that's one thing it's important for us all in that not only as Tongan or Samoan or things and that but as humanity that we come together to help one another."

Aotearoa Tonga Relief Committee Secretary Pakilau Manase Lua said the Armed Forces are offloading the 51 shipping containers which have already arrived in Tonga from New Zealand by hand.

Some of the barrels weigh up to 200 kilograms each.

He said at this rate they can only unpack two a day.