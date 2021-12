His body arrived from New Zealand in an Air NZ cargo flight, yesterday.

The burial is confirmed to be held at the Huelo 'o Hangai Tomb in Tokomololo.

Lord Ma’afu, died on 12 December 2021 at the Auckland City Hospital after a long illness.

The funeral in Tonga was postponed after the cancellation of two Air New Zealand flights to Tonga on 21 and 28 December, due to volcanic activity at Hunga Ha'apai.