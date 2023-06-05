Late Tongan Princess laid to rest

After a Friday night vigil at the seaside Royal Palace, the casket was conveyed by the bearer party to the royal funeral cortège, under the charge of the traditional Royal Undertaker, Lauaki.

The funeral left the Royal Palace in a slow procession along Hala Tu'i to the Royal Tombs, led by 100 members of His Majesty's Armed Forces and a Guard of Honour

Students sitting, and mourners lined both sides of Hala Tu'i, bowing their heads in respect as the Princess made the final journey to her resting place.