Lauan Chief, Ratu Tevita Mara returns to Fiji

Uluilakeba had spent almost 12-years in exile in Tonga. After fleeing Fiji and controversially "rescued at sea" by the Royal Tongan Navy in 2011.

He was one of the senior officers who supported and executed the 2006 coup led by Voreqe Bainimarama.

However, Lieutenant Colonel Ratu Tevita Mara was charged with mutiny and accused of attempting to overthrow the Bainimarama-led government. Mara then fled Fiji in May 2011, and was declared a fugitive by the Fijian government under the Extradition Act.

He is the only surviving son of the late Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara, Fiji's long-serving Prime Minister and President.

During his years in Tonga, Ratu Tevita Mara worked at the Palace Office, as an advisor to the King.