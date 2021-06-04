Lavengamalie College Voted Best D’Music Concert Performing Group

Lesieli Sau Moliteka, Deputy Principal for Lavengamalie College, said they are proud that Lavengamalie College has been blessed twice this year through Digicel. Lavengamalie won the votes for the best Cheering School during the recent Inter College Athletics Competition and now for the best Performing Group where students from the school performed the winning cheer for the second time.

“This cash prize will help a lot with the college and students as they prepare for the mid-year exams,” Moliteka said. “Thank you so much Digicel for the opportunity and always giving back to the community.”

The Lavengamalie Cheerleader, Cindy Hefa, thanked Digicel for the support through exciting school initiatives such as the Cheering Competition and involving them at the D’Music Concert performance. She also thanked the voters for helping them come out as the most popular and best performer.

The D’Music Concert commemorated Digicel Tonga’s 13th Anniversary with a variety of groups and entertainers performing at the Falemasiva Hall and was also broadcasted via live stream on the D’Music app and social media platforms. The public was asked to vote for the Best Performing Group through an online poll which ran between Friday 28th and Monday 31st May 2021.