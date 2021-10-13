Life in prison given to man for killing human rights activist in Tonga

Lord Chief Justice Whitten QC, convicted 'Inoke Silongo F. Tonga, a meth addict, of the murder at a beach in Tatakamotonga.

The 27 year-old, who was living at Halaleva and was originally from Vava'u, had pleaded guilty to the murder charge on September 2.

He appeared for sentencing in the Nuku'alofa Supreme Court on October 11.

The injuries inflicted on the victim were among the worst encountered by the court according to Matangi Tonga online.

The murderer had taken alcohol and a heavy dose of meth on the night of the murder.

"Regrettably, the scourge of methamphetamines has been and continues to be felt in Tonga... directly or indirectly, methamphetamines have robbed one innocent of his life and now threaten to end another," the Chief Justice concluded.

In Tonga there are only two alternative sentences for murder - death or life imprisonment.

"Neither section 91, nor any other provision of the Criminal Offences Act, provides any guidance on how the Court is to choose between death or life imprisonment," the Chief Justice said.

He set out his reasons for the choosing life imprisonment, in a 21-page Sentencing Remarks, and compared the case to the worst murders in Tongan legal history.

Highly regarded

In opening his remarks, the Chief Justice said that the victim, Poli Kefu, who resided in Lapaha, was a son, a brother and a father.

He was best known as a prominent human rights activist and advocate for the LGBTQI community in Tonga and across the Pacific.

He served as president of the Tonga Leiti's Association, chairman of the Pacific Protection Gender Inclusion Network and as Communications Officer for the Tonga Red Cross Society.

"He was highly regarded both here and overseas for his selfless and tireless work for the rights of those with diverse sexual orientation, gender identity and expression. Poli dedicated his life to the safety of others," the Chief Justice said.