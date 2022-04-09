Lockdown eased in most of Tonga from today

Shops, banks and petrol stations will be now be allowed to open over the next two weeks.

A night time curfew remains in place and the general population is still required to self-isolate, with movement restricted to food shopping, farming and getting medical treatment.

The Ha'apai group of islands will remain in hard lockdown after a Covid outbreak was detected there earlier this week.

The latest update from Tonga's Ministry of Health showed a slight decline in Covid numbers.

As of Friday, the Ministry of Health said there were 1,979 active cases.

Nine deaths have occurred in Tonga during the outbreak.

Meanwhile the Tonga Government has announced it is receiving $US13.5 million from Australia as part of a budget support agreement.

Finance Minister, Tatafu Moeaki said the money will support the country's disaster recovery and its Covid-19 response.

