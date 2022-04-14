 

Lockdown extended to Niuas and Eua

BY: Loop Pacific
14:31, April 14, 2022
Lockdown restrictions in Tonga are now being enforced in the islands of Niuafo'ou, Niuatoputapu and 'Eua.

The Government issued a public notice, announcing restrictions which include a midnight to 5am curfew, two metre social distancing rules, and restrictions on funeral gatherings.

The lockdown is in effect until 9 May.

There are currently no Covid transmissions on Niuafo'ou, Niuatoputapu and 'Eua, according to the latest Covid update from the Ministry of Health.

As of Sunday, there were a total of 1,759 active cases and 113 new cases, a significant decline in Covid numbers from last week. 

The official death toll remains at nine.

 

