Lockdown in Tonga extended to March

Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku announced the extension in a press conference.

There are minor changes to the lockdown rules which have been in force since the second of February.

All public gatherings such as attending churches, kava clubs and gyms is prohibited.

Social distancing and mask wearing are mandatory in public, and a night time curfew remains in force from 8pm to 5am.

Weddings and funerals are permitted but attendance is restricted to 10 guests indoors and 20 guests outdoors.

