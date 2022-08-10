Lord Fohe sworn in as Minister in Tonga’s Cabinet

Lord Fohe took his oath before the Prime Minister and Cabinet Ministers in the Cabinet Chambers here at the St George Building in Nuku'alofa yesterday.

Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku had recommended Lord Fohe's appointment, which was approved by King Tupou VI two weeks ago.

The 59-year-old Noble, who is the Estate holder of Puke, was sworn in as a Minister during the August 1, 2022 sitting of the Tongan Parliament.

Lord Fohe’s replaces Ha’apai 12 MP, the late Vili Manuopangai Hingano, who passed away in June this year.

Photo PMO Caption: Lord Fohe takes the oath of office as the Minister for Agriculture, Food and Forest (MAFF)