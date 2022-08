The 59-year-old Member of Parliament was sworn in as Minister yesterday.

Lord Fohe succeeds Viliami Hingano, who passed away at Auckland City Hospital in June this year.

Lord Fohe is a first time MP, who was elected to Parliament by the 33 nobility members during last year’s general election.

He is the estate holder of Puke in Tongatapu.

Photo PMO Caption: Lord Fohe is the new Minister for Agriculture, Food and Forest