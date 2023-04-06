Lord Ma'afu installed

His appointment ceremony took place at the Vaka Ua Hall of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, in Vaini.

Lord Ma’afu’s appointment letter was read by Sione Fifita, the Private Secretary to His Majesty King Tupou VI in the presence of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Tupouto'a 'Uluakalala and Crown Princess Sinaitakala Tuku'aho, Prince Taufa’ahau and Princess 'Ofeina e he langi Fakafanua, Prince Ata, Hon Salote Lupepauu Tuita Taione, His Serene Highness Prince and Princess Kalaniuvalu.

Also in attendance were the Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku and Ministers of the Crown, Lord Fakafanua and Nobles of the Realm, Church leaders, families, friends and communities of Vaini and Tokomololo.

Lord Ma'afu is head of the Ha'a Havea and Noble for Vaini and Tokomololo estates.

Photo PM Press