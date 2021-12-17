'A lot of credibility' - election of Siaosi Sovaleni as Tonga's Prime Minister welcomed

Auckland community leader Pakilau Manase Lua says 51-year old Sovaleni has the right package of skills for the job.​

"He comes from great stock, a well-educated man, a lot of credibility in terms of his knowledge of how the machinery of government works.

“He's got the academic skill and knowledge to perform his task, so I'm sure he'll do well."

Sovaleni, a former deputy to 'Akilisi Pohiva, won 16 votes in the secret ballot among the 26 MPs, and will serve as prime minister for the next four years.

Associate Professor Mafua’a e lulutai Malakai Koloamatangi of Massey University believes there are now enough credible people in parliament who can lead Tonga.

"You have a good number of credible people now in parliament who will be able to perform these functions to a very high standard, when you look at the experiences they've had and their qualifications and the knowledge that they hold."

Sovaleni's election represents a change of government for Tonga as his only rival candidate, Aisake Eke, had the backing of the former prime minister Pohiva Tu'i'onetoa.​

Filipo Motulalo, the producer of the PMN Tonga language programme, says Sovaleni was chosen because he will lead Tonga in the right direction. He says Tonga is in good hands.

"Based on what the king has asked for, that we choose a government and we choose leaders that will take the country forward, I can wish Siaosi Sovaleni all the best and take Tonga forward for the next four years."

Photo file source PMN Caption: Tonga PM-Designate Siaosi Sovaleni