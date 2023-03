The Tonga’s Competent Authority has confirmed that it has increased by 0.03/kg for Tongatapu and 0.02/kg for Vava’u.

“In Tongatapu, the price increased to $4.54 from $4.51 per kg.”

“Vava’u’s price increased to $4.60 from $4.58, Ha’apai is at $5.72 from $5.69, ‘Eua $5.58 from $5.55. While, Niuatoputapu increased to $6.88 from $6.85.”

The price hike is due to higher Saudi CP price flowed through the market increasing the retail prices

All prices include consumption tax.