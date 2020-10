The deceased who was the driver had two other passengers in his vehicle that crashed into the Ha'pai High School fence at around 8:40 am on Sunday.

The two other passengers sustained minor injuries and are recovering at the Fusipala Hospital.

This is the 5th road fatality for this year.

Police have confirmed in a statement that alcohol and speeding were contributing factors to the crash.

Investigations are continuing.

Photo source Kaniva News/ Sela Sausini Telefoni