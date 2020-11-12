Man dies in loader accident in Tonga

The deceased was reportedly driving the loader on a steep road between Taoa and Vaipua when the incident occurred.

It was unclear whether the loader was doing roadworks in the area or not before the incident happened.

The deceased has been named as Kalei Fonua of Leimatu’a, Vava’u, according to reports by relatives and family members on Facebook.

Neiafu Town Officer Vāvā Lapota has confirmed the incident to Kaniva News.

Reports on social media said the deceased was working for the Veisiale Construction.

The details of the incident have yet to be released.