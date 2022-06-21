Man dies in Tonga road racing tragedy

The victim is a 26-year-old man of Vainī.

Police said two cars, each driven by male drivers, with no passengers, were racing at high-speed heading in an eastward direction on Taufa‘ahau Road at Veitongo.

The accident occurred when one car tried to takeover while the other blocked the overtaking car.

The driver of the overtaking car, who sustained various injuries to his upper body, was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The other driver is in police custody for reckless driving causing death while Police investigation continues.

Tonga Police is reminding the general public that road safety is everyone’s responsibility.

“As a driver, you are responsible for your safety as well as for the safety of other road users,” Police said.