Manu Samoa prepared to face a determined Ikale Tahi

And the Manu Samoa side is very much aware of this determination.

While it was a one-sided affair against 'Ikale Tahi last weekend, Manu Samoa coach Vaovasamanaia Seilala Mapusua isn't underestimating the Tongan side, with the likes of Ben Tameifuna and Sam Vaka being added to the squad this week.

"It's their second week together, there will be more cohesion there, and I suppose a better understanding of their overall game plan... one of the luxuries that we don't really have is time together as Pacific Island teams, so they'll be a lot better for it having that extra week together," he explained.

"You know they'll keep on coming regardless of what the score is. The physicality is a given, from both sides, but we're expecting a more polished team."

It's going to be a tough match, but one filled with emotion, he added.

This is the first of two tests to decide who will qualify for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The ‘Ikale Tahi team for today’s game at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland:

Jethro Felemi Sam Moli Sila Puafisi Don Lolo Zane Kapeli Sione Tuipulotu Mateaki Kafatolu Nasi Manu Sonatane Takulua Kalione Hala Hosea Saumaki Nikolai Foliaki Fine Inisi Penikolo Latu James Faiva Siua Maile Tiuke Nginingini Peni Tameifuna Harisoni Mataele Viliami Taulani Leone fukofuka Nafi tu’itavake Semi vaka

Photo file RNZ Pacific