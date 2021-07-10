 

Manu Samoa prepared to face a determined Ikale Tahi

14:05, July 10, 2021
Tonga will be looking to put last week's 102-0 defeat to the All Blacks behind them when they meet Samoa today..

And the Manu Samoa side is very much aware of this determination.

While it was a one-sided affair against 'Ikale Tahi last weekend, Manu Samoa coach Vaovasamanaia Seilala Mapusua isn't underestimating the Tongan side, with the likes of Ben Tameifuna and Sam Vaka being added to the squad this week.

"It's their second week together, there will be more cohesion there, and I suppose a better understanding of their overall game plan... one of the luxuries that we don't really have is time together as Pacific Island teams, so they'll be a lot better for it having that extra week together," he explained.

"You know they'll keep on coming regardless of what the score is. The physicality is a given, from both sides, but we're expecting a more polished team."

It's going to be a tough match, but one filled with emotion, he added.

This is the first of two tests to decide who will qualify for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The ‘Ikale Tahi team for today’s game at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland:

  1. Jethro Felemi
  2. Sam Moli
  3. Sila Puafisi
  4. Don Lolo
  5. Zane Kapeli
  6. Sione Tuipulotu
  7. Mateaki Kafatolu
  8. Nasi Manu
  9. Sonatane Takulua
  10. Kalione Hala
  11. Hosea Saumaki
  12. Nikolai Foliaki
  13. Fine Inisi
  14. Penikolo Latu
  15. James Faiva
  16. Siua Maile
  17. Tiuke Nginingini
  18. Peni Tameifuna
  19. Harisoni Mataele
  20. Viliami Taulani
  21. Leone fukofuka
  22. Nafi tu’itavake
  23. Semi vaka

 

Photo file RNZ Pacific 

     

