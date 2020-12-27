 

Mataele Fusitu’a wins $200 shopping voucher with Digicel

BY: Loop Pacific
16:26, December 27, 2020
It was a happy day for Mataele Fusitu’a and his family as they were rewarded with a $200 shopping voucher for Digicel Tonga’s Christmas Home & Entertainment promotion just in time for Christmas.

Fusitu’a is a Home Internet customer and regularly buys the 130GB monthly plan, which helps him with his work as a church pastor particularly now with church services going online.

‘Why don’t you [customers] buy some data and home internet plans internet from Digicel,’ he said to encourage customers, himself being thankful to Digicel for its Home Internet service and the reward.

The Promotion which gives TV & Home Internet customers the chance to win a $200 shopping voucher every week or one of two 58’ TV flat screen grand prize will end in January 2021.

