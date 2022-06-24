Mate Ma'a Tonga to field nine uncapped players in clash with Kiwis

Most of the team have played no more than one game for Tonga, with big names such as Andrew Fifita and Tevita Pangai Jnr watching from the side-line while Joe Ofahengaue sits in reserve.

The line-up is young with three teenagers in the mix, 19-year-olds Will Penisini, and Toluta'u Koula, along with 18-year-old reserve Isaiya Katoa. Despite the inexperience, Mate Ma'a Tonga Coach Michael Maguire said the players are being well prepped by the leading members of the team.

"You know the leaders have been great this week, they've been driving the sand of training", said Maguire at a press conference in Otahuhu.

"We'll have nine blokes who will be making their debut for Tonga, and one thing I got to witness in 2019 is how much it means to play for Tonga so those nine guys who make their debut on Saturday will be ready to go and I'm excited."

Maguire is also making his debut as coach of Mate Ma'a Tonga with regular coach Kristian Woolf along with veteran players Konrad Hurrell, Will Hopoate, and Tuimoala Lolohea, unavailable due to commitments to their Super League Clubs in England.

"I've been on the phone regularly for weeks on end now. We talk most days and I give him an update on how training is going and keeping up the certain standards of what it means to play for Tonga".

Mate Ma'a Tonga captain Sio Siua Taukeiaho said the team is one of the strongest he has played with.

"It's a really strong team and one of the stronger ones I've ever been a part of. It's about getting the combinations right during the week and making sure our team is ready to go on Saturday and one we're looking forward to, “said Taukeiaho.

"Some players are still over in England and some in the State of Origin, so if we get them all back, we've got a chance to win the world cup."

With so many players to choose from, the Saturday match will serve as a trial ahead of the Rugby League World Cup in September in England.

"The whole week has been about building combinations because we only have one back from 2019", said Maguire.

"All the team is aware that there are spots up for the world cup, so that's an added motivation."

Fan expectations are high for both teams who haven't played a game since 2019 due to Covid disruptions.

In their last two matches, Mate Ma'a Tonga pulled off two huge upsets against Australia and Great Britain but was defeated convincingly 34 - 14 by the Kiwis at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Photo source Tonga Rugby League Caption: Players in training at North Harbour Stadium