Matson to contribute $251,000 in goods and services to Tonga

The company announced last week it will contribute US$251,000 in goods and services toward disaster relief for the island nation – and scheduled a special voyage departing Auckland, New Zealand.

Its vessel Kamokuiki is due to arrive at Nuku’alofa today, Jan. 31.

Over a week ago, Matson delivered the first ocean shipment of goods to Tonga since the eruption of the underwater volcano that caused a tsunami earlier this month.

Matson typically has a fortnightly service to Nuku’alofa from its South Pacific hub in Auckland. Its vessel Liloa II made its regularly scheduled port call at Nuku’alofa five days after the disaster struck, Matson said.

It is planning two additional extra-schedule relief voyages during the next three weeks.

Matson’s vessel Papa Mau will depart Auckland on Feb. 2, carrying regular cargo and relief goods destined for arrival on Feb. 7. The ship will make a second special voyage on Feb. 16.

Photo supplied Caption: Matson's vessel Kamokuiki