Meth export suspect appears in Tonga court

Nomani Kama Manulevu from Nukuhetulu appeared in the Fasi Magistrates Court on Monday.

His case has been adjourned to 13 December as police continue with their investigation according to a report by Tonga Wires.

The methamphetamine which was concealed in a refrigerated food container was seized in New Zealand.

The illicit drugs were intercepted through a joint operation between Tonga Police and the New Zealand Customs and Police in early August.

Manulevu was arrested on 9 September.

New Zealand Customs arrested five others in Auckland in the operation.

