Military funeral with honours for Tonga's Deputy PM late Lord Ma'afu

The funeral cortege of Lord Ma’afu is scheduled to arrive in Nuku’alofa on a repatriation flight from Auckland, New Zealand at 12.30pm (local time) tomorrow.

Lord Ma’afau died peacefully in the early hours of 12 December at Auckland City Hospital.

He was farewelled today from the Morrison Funeral Directors in Auckland by Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio and New Zealand Defence Force personnel.

Condolences were passed in person to Lord Ma’afu’s family by both Minister Sio and New Zealand Defence Force Commodore Mathew Williams.

The New Zealand High Commission in Nuku’alofa said the farewell was a combination of military ceremonial and traditional Tongan marks of respect.

The funeral service and interment of Lord Ma’afu will be held on Monday.

A government statement said Lord Ma’afu held office in four consecutive governments, and had an exemplary 40 year career in service to the Royal Household, the public and military.

Photo source NZ High Commission Caption: Mourners pay their last respects to the late Lord Ma'afau as the funeral cortege leaves for Auckland International Airport