Minoru Nishi Jr receives Royal Order of the Crown of Tonga

The investiture to honor His Majesty, King Tupou VI ten years of accession to the throne, was staged at the Royal Palace in Nuku’alofa.

He has been recognized for his contributions to Tonga.

Minoru, who is of Japanese lineage, said it was “a humbling experience for the family”.

“This is a reflection of the hard work and persistence that started with my father, Minoru Sr, and the support of farmers, family, friends and business associates throughout the years”.

Pacific Island Farmers Organisation Network Manager, Lavinia Kaumaitotoya has praised Minoru Nishi Jr, saying: “Thank-you Minoru, this is a milestone achievement and is a reflection of your passion for Tonga. We proudly celebrate this moment as well as the impact of your contributions which is pivotal to the network, congratulations”.

Nishi Trading was founded in the early 1970s and operated by Minoru Nishi Sr until 2008 when he retired and his son, Minoru Nishi Jr, took over as Managing Director.

The family-owned Tongan enterprise has a proud history of exporting quality agricultural products from Tonga to New Zealand, Japan, Korea, Samoa, American Samoa and China.

Minoru Nishi Jr was joined at the ceremony by his wife, Jenny.

