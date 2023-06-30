Miss Heilala Pageant 2023 winner to walk away with TOP$10,000

The first runner up of the competition will be awarded TOP$7,000 second runner up to receive TOP$5,000.

The third-runner up will collect TOP$3000 and fourth runner up to receive TOP$2000.

The beauty pageant will also be awarding contestants that tops various categories.

The awards are as follows:

Best pre-pageant interview TOP$1000

Miss Tau’olunga $1000

Best sarong swim-wear TOP$500

Best talent TOP$1000

Best kiekie creation TOP$1000

Best stage interview TOP$500

Best teunga tau’olunga TOP$1000

Special Awards: Miss Photogenic & Miss Personality