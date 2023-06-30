Miss Heilala Pageant 2023 winner to walk away with TOP$10,000

The first runner up of the competition will be awarded TOP$7,000 second runner up to receive TOP$5,000.
The third-runner up will collect TOP$3000 and fourth runner up to receive TOP$2000.
The beauty pageant will also be awarding contestants that tops various categories.
The awards are as follows:
Best pre-pageant interview TOP$1000
Miss Tau’olunga $1000
Best sarong swim-wear TOP$500
Best talent TOP$1000
Best kiekie creation TOP$1000
Best stage interview TOP$500
Best teunga tau’olunga TOP$1000
Special Awards: Miss Photogenic & Miss Personality