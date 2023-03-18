Miss Tonga crowned Continental Queen for Oceania

Tupou was part of a slew of special awards and sub-titles that were awarded at the University of Saint Anthony in Iriga, Camarines Sur.

Tupou is a 23 year-old student at the University of the South Pacific.

In other categories, Europe was won by Miss Azerbaijan, Africa by Kenya, Asia by Japan and Americas by Brazil.

The beauty competition ends next week 22 March 2023, with the final crowning of the Miss Face of Beauty International winner.

Other countries competing from Oceania are Australia, New Zealand, Samoa, Fiji and Solomon Islands.