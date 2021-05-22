MORDI Tonga nursery operations grow steadily

The nursery houses many varieties of plants that have been propagated to reach certain desired ages. The nursery supplies 122 rural communities that covers all island groups of Tonga reaching far northern most islands of Niuatoputapu, Niuafo’ou, Vava’u, Ha’apai, ‘Eua and mainland Tongatapu. The structure is built to withstand any weather conditions and when strong gale wind forces are in forecast, it is easily disassembled by the workers.

According to the Tonga Agriculture Sector Plan (TASP) 75% of Tonga’s population rely on agriculture and fisheries as their main source of livelihoods. Tonga’s trading activities though limited has contributed to 40-60% to GDP since 2009. Export has been mostly derived of agricultural products that include kava, squash pumpkin, root crops, coconuts and fish. Clearly, agriculture is vital to the Tongan economy and the livelihoods of many Tongan households.

The nursery has seen to many projects being implemented by MORDI Tonga such as the citrus project initiated through a working partnership with the ACIAR University of Sunshine Coast, the Government of Australia and the Government of Tonga. The project began with a pilot plot to trial citrus trees in an attempt to rejuvenate fruit producing trees in Tonga. The nursery has generated many seedlings, citrus that has been grafted onto local rootstock, many varieties of crops, high value timber trees. While in operation in the outer island MORDI Tonga has set up shop in nurseries in cooperation with MAFF and at times when required to do so expanded operations to house the necessary equipment to cater to target communities which was done earlier this year in ‘Eua and Vava’u.

The propagated plants from the nursery has benefited target communities by supporting agricultural practices of rural small holders. It is aligned with Component 2 of building Sustainable Economic Livelihoods by strengthening agricultural input to women’s home gardens and provisions of plant material to men and their tax allotments. It has bolstered food and nutrition security of the nation, the surplus of which the households have can see through to sale in local markets allowing for economic livelihoods of these households. As MORDI Tonga supports these efforts in its target communities it builds a resilient community that can withstand any changes especially in a growing and ever changing planet.

MORDI Tonga has been funded by IFAD through their many projects and currently implemented nationwide is TRIP II. IFAD invests in rural people worldwide as it recognizes majority of impoverished populations live in rural areas and depend on agriculture for income. As it addresses this issue of poverty alleviation it also covers many SDG’s such as food and nutrition security. Through their partnership and unwavering support MORDI Tonga has been able to deliver services and goods to the rural communities building their resiliency against economic and climatic shocks. IFAD has also supported projects rolled out by MORDI Tonga to address the conservation of traditional knowledge that has been a focal point of traditional farming systems in Tonga.